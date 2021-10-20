Dodge & Cox Decreases Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Dodge & Cox trimmed its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,795,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,508,852 shares during the period. TE Connectivity makes up approximately 1.7% of Dodge & Cox’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 5.73% of TE Connectivity worth $2,541,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEL stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.67. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $153.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.21.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

