Dodge & Cox Decreases Position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Dodge & Cox cut its stake in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,470,862 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 828,900 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 6.22% of The Gap worth $789,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Gap by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,563,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $119,690,000 after buying an additional 106,557 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in The Gap by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,624,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $88,326,000 after buying an additional 358,552 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in The Gap by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,673,000 after buying an additional 848,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Gap by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,741,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,612,000 after buying an additional 52,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in The Gap by 376.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 735,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after buying an additional 581,571 shares in the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Gap alerts:

GPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Gap from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of The Gap from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Gap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of The Gap from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.05.

In other news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $565,574.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

The Gap stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.24. The company had a trading volume of 91,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,001,483. The Gap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The Gap had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.12%.

About The Gap

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.