Dodge & Cox Acquires 46,540 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,708,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,540 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up about 2.7% of Dodge & Cox’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,118,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 48.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 32.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $8.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $726.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,023. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $764.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $717.06. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $572.46 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $133.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $825.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $818.29.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

