dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) Short Interest Update

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 163,100 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the September 15th total of 126,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV during the third quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV during the second quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 578,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 174,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DMYQ opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV

dMY Technology Group, Inc IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

