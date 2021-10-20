DMM: Governance (DMG) Trading Up 5.3% This Week

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. DMM: Governance has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One DMM: Governance coin can now be purchased for $0.0468 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00040957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.75 or 0.00190593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.48 or 0.00092446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

DMM: Governance Profile

DMM: Governance (CRYPTO:DMG) is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

