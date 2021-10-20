DLD Asset Management LP Sells 225,000 Shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

DLD Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,000 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings in CONX were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in CONX by 5.6% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 6,158,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,720,000 after purchasing an additional 325,751 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CONX during the first quarter worth $39,880,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in CONX during the first quarter worth $29,255,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CONX by 14.8% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,329,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,970,000 after purchasing an additional 300,100 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONX by 134.4% during the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,792,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONX stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 228 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,344. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. CONX Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $11.09.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

