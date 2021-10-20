DLD Asset Management LP Reduces Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

DLD Asset Management LP lessened its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 15,972 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP owned about 0.05% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,477,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $305,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,965,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $225,822,000 after purchasing an additional 682,399 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,358,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,114,000 after purchasing an additional 102,722 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 336.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,885,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,731,000 after purchasing an additional 156,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TDS shares. TheStreet downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.79.

NYSE TDS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,711. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average is $22.30. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.