DLD Asset Management LP Invests $4.59 Million in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 120,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIC. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 21,040 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 17.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 54,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,925,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 7.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $10,745,000. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

MIC remained flat at $$3.72 during trading hours on Wednesday. 34,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,452. The company has a market capitalization of $326.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.82. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 93.38%. The business had revenue of $288.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $37.3868 per share. This is a positive change from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th.

Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

