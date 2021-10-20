DLD Asset Management LP Boosts Stake in G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD)

DLD Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings in G Squared Ascend I were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSQD. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in G Squared Ascend I in the 1st quarter worth $2,015,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I in the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in G Squared Ascend I during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000.

Get G Squared Ascend I alerts:

NYSE GSQD remained flat at $$9.87 during trading hours on Wednesday. 82,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,051. G Squared Ascend I Inc. has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $10.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79.

G Squared Ascend I Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD).

Receive News & Ratings for G Squared Ascend I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Squared Ascend I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.