Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) shares rose 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 4,720 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 3,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16. The company has a market cap of $279.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $7.47 million for the quarter.

Diversified Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition of well-managed royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors. It also owns the following trademarks: Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres. The company was founded on July 29, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

