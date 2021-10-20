Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on November 18th

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd.

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a payout ratio of -4.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

DHC stock opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $5.58. The company has a market cap of $879.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Several analysts have commented on DHC shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,580,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,226 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

