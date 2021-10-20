Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Short Interest Update

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,860,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the September 15th total of 11,400,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. Discovery has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Discovery by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

