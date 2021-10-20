Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 16,236 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 659,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,236 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $44,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGPI. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 634,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,526,000 after acquiring an additional 226,959 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,059,000 after acquiring an additional 158,203 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 988.2% in the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 117,600 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 400,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,666,000 after acquiring an additional 70,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 55,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $66.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $76.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.19 and its 200 day moving average is $65.01. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.45.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $174.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.80 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $206,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $35,954.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,092 shares in the company, valued at $199,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,798 shares of company stock worth $908,324. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

