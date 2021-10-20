Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 12,164 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,053,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,164 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.87% of Ennis worth $44,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ennis by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 12,620 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ennis by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ennis by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 765,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 583,870 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ennis by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 27,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ennis by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ennis alerts:

Shares of EBF stock opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average is $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $493.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.56. Ennis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $22.24.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $100.45 million for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%.

Ennis Profile

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF).

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.