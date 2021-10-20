Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 516,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in YETI were worth $47,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,818,000 after buying an additional 110,612 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,711,000 after buying an additional 181,660 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of YETI by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,200,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,686,000 after buying an additional 223,250 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of YETI by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,504,000 after purchasing an additional 292,612 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of YETI by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,039,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $2,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,016,641 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YETI opened at $89.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.39. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $357.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on YETI in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on YETI in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.53.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

