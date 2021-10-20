Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,547,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,956 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.32% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $45,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,021.1% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 70,536,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,507,000 after acquiring an additional 64,244,593 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,182,000 after buying an additional 63,541,185 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 728.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,807,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,303,000 after buying an additional 41,158,392 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6,158.1% in the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 25,032,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,453,000 after buying an additional 24,632,390 shares during the period. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 21,881,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,209,000 after buying an additional 2,804,753 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.23.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.14.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

