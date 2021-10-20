Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 1,898,228 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 155.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,115,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,898,228 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $48,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.01.

TME stock opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

