DigixDAO Trading Up 14.3% Over Last Week (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. One DigixDAO coin can currently be bought for $768.40 or 0.01152151 BTC on major exchanges. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $63.70 million and $33,226.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.33 or 0.00253904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00040424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.65 or 0.00186906 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00092520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DigixDAO Coin Profile

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 82,905 coins. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

DigixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.