DIGG 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $46,395.00 (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 20th. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for $70,354.72 or 1.05840573 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DIGG has traded up 43.5% against the US dollar. DIGG has a total market cap of $35.45 million and $46,395.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00066615 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00071096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.61 or 0.00101717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,353.99 or 0.99821943 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,056.45 or 0.06102455 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00020762 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 504 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

