Diageo (LON:DGE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

DGE has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,751.88 ($49.02).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,621 ($47.31) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,538.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,426.88. The stock has a market cap of £84.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,474 ($32.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,666 ($47.90).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a GBX 44.59 ($0.58) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.96. This represents a yield of 1.25%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.62%.

In other news, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total transaction of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Also, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,494 ($45.65) per share, for a total transaction of £8,280.78 ($10,818.89). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 25,701 shares of company stock worth $90,610,366.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

