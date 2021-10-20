Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) received a €150.00 ($176.47) price target from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €178.00 ($209.41) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($181.18) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €158.23 ($186.15).

DB1 stock opened at €149.75 ($176.18) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a fifty-two week high of €152.65 ($179.59). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €145.34 and a 200-day moving average of €143.38.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

