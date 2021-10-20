Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Sell Rating for BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. HSBC downgraded BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on BT Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research downgraded BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.50.

BTGOF stock opened at $1.89 on Monday. BT Group has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $2.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

