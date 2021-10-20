Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

FEVR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, July 23rd. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,361.11 ($30.85).

FEVR stock opened at GBX 2,505 ($32.73) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,321.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,418.92. The stock has a market cap of £2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.07. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of GBX 1,938 ($25.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a GBX 5.52 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

