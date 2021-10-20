Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Royal Mail (LON:RMG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RMG. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 633.10 ($8.27).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 416.90 ($5.45) on Tuesday. Royal Mail has a one year low of GBX 224.24 ($2.93) and a one year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 470.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 925.43. The firm has a market cap of £4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.