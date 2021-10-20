Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target to $48.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $44.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day moving average of $51.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,407,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,258,000 after buying an additional 126,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,742,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,965,000 after buying an additional 300,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,305,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,906,000 after buying an additional 83,563 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,524,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,634,000 after buying an additional 24,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,577,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,115,000 after buying an additional 310,915 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

