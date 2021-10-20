Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Price Target to GBX 125

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) had its target price reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 125 ($1.63) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 188.75 ($2.47).
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile
