Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Price Target to GBX 125

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) had its target price reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 125 ($1.63) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 188.75 ($2.47).

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s alerts:

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.