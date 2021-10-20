Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.20 Million Stake in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) by 857.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,030 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Unity Biotechnology were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 12.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 155.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 18,173 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $199,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 52.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 26,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UBX shares. Citigroup raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

UBX opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.21. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $9.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

