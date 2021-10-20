Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 1,606.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,697 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,577,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,023,000 after acquiring an additional 16,768 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 294,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after buying an additional 14,207 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 48,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,587,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,361,000 after purchasing an additional 42,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 202,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 24,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BEP. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, CSFB set a $45.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.04.

BEP opened at $38.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -43.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.05.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

