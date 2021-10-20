Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,878 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in uniQure were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in uniQure by 2,292.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in uniQure in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Gut sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $164,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $173,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,803. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

QURE stock opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.87. uniQure has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a current ratio of 15.06.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. The business had revenue of $463.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.65 million. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that uniQure will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QURE. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.46 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.04.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

