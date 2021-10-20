Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Stock Holdings Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 67.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 269.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Desktop Metal by 3,200.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. 44.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Shares of Desktop Metal stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.39. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Desktop Metal Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM).

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.