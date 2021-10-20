Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWVYF opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. Derwent London has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.33.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

