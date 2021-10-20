DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Short Interest Update

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the September 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $57.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $43.95 and a 1-year high of $69.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.86 and its 200 day moving average is $63.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

