Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to report $111.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.20 million and the highest is $112.80 million. Denny’s reported sales of $71.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year sales of $411.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $407.50 million to $415.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $456.08 million, with estimates ranging from $446.70 million to $463.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $106.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.98 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 9.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

DENN traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $15.10. 327,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,290. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.54. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.42 million, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $161,884.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 796,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,059,076.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DENN. FMR LLC raised its position in Denny’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Denny’s by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Denny’s by 26.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 6.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 55.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

