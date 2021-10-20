Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.30

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30, with a volume of 4347636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.03.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.20 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Denison Mines to C$2.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denison Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a PE ratio of -82.14.

In other Denison Mines news, Senior Officer Amanda Willett sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.89, for a total transaction of C$86,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns -13,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C($24,925.32). Also, Director David Daniel Cates sold 640,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.82, for a total transaction of C$1,166,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 511,750 shares in the company, valued at C$932,920.25. Insiders sold a total of 700,550 shares of company stock worth $1,279,850 over the last ninety days.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

