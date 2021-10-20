Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

WILYY opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.91. Demant A/S has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $30.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 63.42 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.90.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WILYY shares. DNB Markets raised shares of Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

