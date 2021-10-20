Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,022,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,564 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $48,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deluxe by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Deluxe by 10.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Deluxe by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Deluxe during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in Deluxe by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 16,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Deluxe stock opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. Deluxe Co. has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $48.38.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $478.20 million during the quarter. Deluxe had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 38.06%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

