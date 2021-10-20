Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Gap Down to $21.48

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.48, but opened at $21.00. Delek US shares last traded at $21.38, with a volume of 1,917 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Delek US in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.05.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Delek US by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,669,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,975 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,176,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Delek US by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,430,000 after purchasing an additional 359,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Delek US by 660.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 321,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 822,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,908,000 after acquiring an additional 252,499 shares in the last quarter.

About Delek US (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

