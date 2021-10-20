Definitive Healthcare Corp’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on October 25th (NASDAQ:DH)

Definitive Healthcare’s (NASDAQ:DH) quiet period will end on Monday, October 25th. Definitive Healthcare had issued 15,555,555 shares in its public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $419,999,985 based on an initial share price of $27.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

NASDAQ DH opened at $39.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

