DeFiner Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.61 Million (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. In the last seven days, DeFiner has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. DeFiner has a market cap of $8.61 million and $311,788.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiner coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00040649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.95 or 0.00192582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00093628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

FIN is a coin. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,486 coins. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

