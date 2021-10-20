Dean Taylor Acquires 100,000,000 Shares of Digital Wine Ventures Limited (ASX:DW8) Stock

Digital Wine Ventures Limited (ASX:DW8) insider Dean Taylor acquired 100,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$6,100,000.00 ($4,357,142.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.81, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Digital Wine Ventures Company Profile

Digital Wine Ventures Limited operates as a wine distribution company in Australia. The company operates WINEDEPOT, a cloud-based technology platform to sell wine. It also offers wine storage services. The company was formerly known as Dawine Limited. Digital Wine Ventures Limited is based in Sydney, Australia.

