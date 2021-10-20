Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genetically defined cancers. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Several other research firms have also commented on DAWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of DAWN traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.24. 57,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,420. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.34.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($5.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($4.72). Research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

