Dash (DASH) Price Hits $192.72 on Exchanges

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $192.72 or 0.00299628 BTC on exchanges. Dash has a total market cap of $2.00 billion and approximately $245.02 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dash has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007198 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002056 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006313 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,387,969 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

