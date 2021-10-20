Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.48

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.48 and last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 3046 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

DSKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daseke from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $635.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.70 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 90.83% and a net margin of 3.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Daseke news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,980.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daseke by 663.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 22,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

