Daryl M. Adams Sells 15,000 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Stock

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $570,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daryl M. Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $630,450.00.

SHYF stock opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.24 and a 200-day moving average of $39.15. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.74 and a fifty-two week high of $45.08.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.90 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%. Equities analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHYF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,831,000 after purchasing an additional 35,308 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,451,000 after purchasing an additional 45,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHYF shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on The Shyft Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

