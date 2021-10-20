Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given “Underperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DANOY. HSBC downgraded shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of DANOY traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $12.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.17. Danone has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $15.38.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.