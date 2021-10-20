Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €45.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Danone (EPA:BN) has been given a €45.00 ($52.94) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 19.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Danone in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.75 ($83.24) target price on Danone in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Danone in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Danone in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Danone in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €60.29 ($70.93).

BN stock opened at €55.61 ($65.42) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €60.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of €59.63. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

