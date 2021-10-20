Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 64.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,094 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Daktronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Daktronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 86.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DAKT opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17. The company has a market cap of $250.82 million, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.65. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $7.23.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $144.73 million for the quarter. Daktronics had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 1.48%.

Daktronics Profile

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

