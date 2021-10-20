DAD (DAD) Trading Up 3.2% This Week

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. DAD has a market cap of $72.24 million and $3.61 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAD has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One DAD coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000302 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00040572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.89 or 0.00188832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00093507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001525 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAD is dad.one . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

