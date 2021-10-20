CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 106,658 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 888,798 shares.The stock last traded at $80.94 and had previously closed at $77.22.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CONE. Raymond James raised CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.62.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average of $74.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,009.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONE. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CyrusOne by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,050,000 after acquiring an additional 68,760 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,528,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,519,000 after acquiring an additional 76,104 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 924.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 42,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

