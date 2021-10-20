CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will report $291.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $286.70 million to $295.19 million. CyrusOne posted sales of $262.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CONE shares. Cowen raised shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONE. Bbva USA bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CyrusOne by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of CyrusOne stock traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.50. 3,317,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,819. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $82.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,029.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

